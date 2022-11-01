Robbery parolee, 26, shot to death on Brooklyn street

A 26-year-old parolee was shot to death on a Brooklyn street early Tuesday, police said.

The victim, a known gang member, was shot in the head near Crown St. and Rogers Ave. in Crown Heights about 1:55 a.m., cops said.

Medics rushed the victim to Kings County Hospital but he could not be saved. His name was not immediately released.

The motive for the slaying was not immediately disclosed. The victim was a member of the 8 Trey Crips gang and had been arrested multiple times for grand larceny, robbery and assault, police sources said.

It was not immediately clear if his criminal record had anything to do with his murder.

In 2018 the victim was convicted on a robbery charge in Brooklyn Criminal Court and sentenced to five years, according to court records.

He was released from the Ulster Correctional Facility in upstate New York in October 2021 and was expected to remain on parole until December 2024.