Robbery, probation violations send man to prison

Mar. 30—URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted robbing a woman of her phone and violating his probation in two other cases has been sentenced to a total of three years in prison.

Mario Pettigrew, 30, whose last known address was in the 1200 block of South Lierman Avenue, pleaded guilty to robbery Wednesday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum. He admitted that on Nov. 19, he struck a woman he was dating in Champaign, took her phone from her, and ran off.

Rosenbaum agreed to recommend Pettigrew for drug treatment while in prison.

Pettigrew's admission to that crime and another in which he was charged with unlawful use of weapons and criminal damage to property for allegedly tearing up a relative's Champaign home while armed with a knife in December were the basis for the state to seek to revoke his probation in two other cases.

In those other cases, he had been convicted of criminal damage to property for an incident in January 2022 in Champaign and criminal trespass to property stemming from a September incident in Urbana.

Assistant State's Attorney Justin Umlah said Pettigrew had other convictions in his past for aggravated battery, violation on an order of protection, possession of controlled substance, obstructing justice and domestic battery.