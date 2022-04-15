Robbery reported at central Merced gas station, police say

Police are investigating a robbery reported Thursday morning at a gas station located in central Merced.

Merced police responded to Zoomy’s 76 Gas Station at 3006 G Street after the robbery was reported at 4:11 a.m., according to a police news release.

The clerk told officers the robber threatened to shoot him and demanded cash from the register. The robber, who stole $150, is described as a Hispanic man who is about 5-feet-3-inches tall, weighing around 185 pounds and between 20-30 years old.

He was wearing a brown and black sweater with a hood.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Officer Mitchell King at (209) 385-6905 or by email at kingm@cityofmerced.org.

Tips are kept confidential and you can remain anonymous.