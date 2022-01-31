Robbery reported at a Fresno County Buddhist temple. A whole safe was taken, victims say

A Buddhist temple in Fresno County was burglarized Sunday morning when someone picked a lock and stole a monk’s safe with around $35,000 inside, according to the victims.

The burglary took place around 10 a.m. at the Fresno Cambodian Buddhist Society near Valentine and Clinton avenues, according to Ratana Serey, the son of the monk whose safe was stolen.

Serey said that his father and several monks were approached by three women in a vehicle asking for a prayer, which the monks conducted. After the women left, the monks discovered someone had broken into the monks’ quarters and stolen a safe, according to the victims.

The safe, according to Serey, contained around $35,000, a birth certificate, passport and the monk’s late wife’s jewelry.

The temple contacted Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and filled out a report of the robbery, deputies confirmed, according to spokesperson Tony Botti.

A GoFundMe account was posted on Facebook Sunday night in order to help recover the money lost in the theft.