Robbery, sexual assault rattle Kirkland residents; 2 suspects charged

A city is on edge after two armed men allegedly broke into a home as a woman slept, and one sexually assaulted her.

It happened at about 1:00 a.m. Friday in a single-family residence in downtown Kirkland.

The suspects were arrested a mere 18 hours later in Seattle.

Kirkland police say they used every available resource, including Bellevue’s K9 unit, to catch the suspects, and it apparently paid off.

According to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Bubacarr Touray and Muhammad Sesay were charged on Monday.

Both suspects were charged with first-degree robbery. Touray was also charged with first-degree rape.

News of the sexual assault was still spreading around downtown Kirkland on this warm Saturday before Halloween.

“It definitely leaves room to stay more precautious, I guess,” said Sarah Wade, who has lived in Kirkland for five years.

Wade said she heard the news Friday night.

“It’s scary,” she said. “You know my heart goes out to her and I hope she’s doing OK. Obviously it does put everybody on high alert.”

“Very disturbed and surprised,” said Lisa, a 10-year Kirkland resident who declined to give her last name.

What surprises her? “That that’s happening in Kirkland,” she said.

Kirkland police say Touray and Sesay, both armed, entered a woman’s residence through an unsecured door. The woman was asleep. She said one of the men sexually assaulted her, then they fled.

Detectives worked every angle to catch the duo.

“We put out our proactive unit,” said Tiffany Trombley, Kirkland Police spokesperson. “And they worked with our Northsound Metro SWAT team, where they were able to locate and arrest both the suspects without incident. They wanted to make sure these guys stay in custody due to the nature of this crime.”

That a crime like this happened here at all is giving a lot of people pause.

“But look what’s going on our country,” said Jan Reha, a Kirkland therapist. “But it’s kind of sad. But we’ve got so much craziness spurred and that’s what happens.”

The two young men were first booked into the Kirkland City Jail. Then they were moved to the King County Jail in Seattle, and booked there just two minutes later.

King County prosecutors argued that Touray held on $750,000 bail and Sesay held on $500,000 bail.

They have a planned first court appearance Monday.