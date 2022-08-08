Robbery and shooting near Jacksonville University

At around 2:05 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrived at 3400 Perch Drive in response to a person shot.

A preliminary investigation by JSO found out that the shooting was a result of a robbery that took place near Jacksonville University.

In this morning’s media briefing, a JSO officer stated that upon arriving at the scene, one man had suffered a single gun shot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover from his injury.

Currently, police do not know if the man shot is the suspect or the victim in the robbery.

Anyone with any information on this incident should contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

