Robbery spree results in 6-1/2-year federal prison sentence

Feb. 24—A man who spent 17 years in federal prison before embarking on a series of armed robberies in 2022 in which he brandished a paintball gun was sentenced Tuesday to 6-1 /2 more years behind bars.

Mark E. Kinjo, 49, was sentenced for bank robbery and two counts of armed bank robbery after agreeing to plead guilty through an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice. After completing his prison term, Kinjo will be on probation for five years and must pay $40, 704 in restitution, according to the sentence handed down by U.S. District Judge Michael Seabright.

According to federal court records, Kinjo entered Aloha Card Shop in Moiliili on Jan. 30, 2022, pulled out a black handgun and ordered the occupants to turn around and put their hands up before leaving with $20, 000 to $25, 000 worth of trading cards.

Then on Feb. 16, 2022, Kinjo, wearing a black bucket hat and gray San Francisco 49ers hoodie, walked into the Bank of Hawaii branch on Waialae Avenue and passed the teller a note that read, "I have a bomb and I am demanding all of your money. Make it fast. No dye packs or I will personally visit you and your family. Also, don't think about notifying anyone. Be smart and give me the money and no one gets hurt."

After the teller put $1, 100 in his bag, Kinjo said, "Thank you, " and left, court records said.

Two days later, on Feb. 18, 2022, he walked into Victor's Fine Jewelry on Merchant Street downtown and asked to see three gold bracelets, including the one worn by the salesperson. According to court records, Kinjo grabbed the jewelry and pointed a gun at the two employees, saying, "Don't do anything stupid or I shoot you."

On Feb. 24, 2022, Honolulu police interviewed Kinjo in Salt Lake and noticed he was wearing the same clothes as the alleged Bank of Hawaii robber and was standing next to a car matching the description of a vehicle seen outside the bank.

Police did not arrest him at that time, and three days later, on Feb. 27, Kinjo entered Wini's Jewelry in Waikiki and asked the clerk to see a gold necklace, ring and two bracelets. He pointed a weapon at the store owner and clerk and ran out. They gave chase but stopped when the robber turned around, pointed what appeared to be a gun at them and said, "Don't follow me, " court records state.

The next day, Kinjo gave a teller at the Territorial Savings Bank on Keeaumoku Street a note stating he had a gun and an explosive device and fled with $1, 348. Then on March 1 he robbed the First Hawaiian Bank branch on Kapahulu Avenue and made off with $620 after passing a note to the teller saying he had a gun and a bomb.

Later that same day, Kinjo robbed a Hawaii National Bank branch of $1, 568, and the next day the Territorial Savings Bank branch in Chinatown, getting away with $368 after showing the teller a black pistol in his bag.

Honolulu police arrested Kinjo in Chinatown and found the gun that he was using was a Glock replica.43-caliber paintball pistol.

In 2003, Kinjo was sentenced to a little more than 17 years in prison for selling more than six grams of methamphetamine to an undercover Honolulu police officer. Multiple prior burglary convictions qualified Kinjo for the enhanced federal sentencing, according to court records.