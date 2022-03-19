Robbery suspect, 29, arrested after attempting to hide in bushes, Merced police say

A 29-year-old robbery suspect was arrested after he was found hiding in the bushes near the Merced store he allegedly robbed, according to police.

Officers responded to a report of a robbery at the Family Clothes store located at 1366 West Olive Ave. in Merced, according to a social media post by the Merced Police Department. It was not disclosed when the arrest was made.

Multiple witnessed described the suspect as a heavy-set man wearing khaki-colored pants, black shirt, and a cloth mask.

While checking the area, an officer noticed Rafael Olvia, 29, breathing heavy and trying to hide in bushes.

Olvia was cooperative with officers and placed under arrest.

According to police, Olvia admitted to the robbery and was positively identified by the victim.

Olvia was transported to the Merced County Jail where he was booked for strong-arm robbery. Merced County Sheriff’s Office jail logs indicate Olvia is no longer being held.

Merced police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Officer David Flores at 209-388-7796 or by email at floresd@cityofmerced.org.