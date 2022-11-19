Robbery suspect appears in court

Nov. 19—The 27-year-old Lewiston man allegedly involved in an armed robbery made his first court appearance, but two other suspects are not yet in custody.

Erik M. Largent appeared before Judge Sunil Ramalingam via Zoom on Friday at the Nez Perce County Courthouse. He was charged with robbery and burglary, both felonies, along with a parole violation. Largent faces five years to life in prison for the robbery charge and/or a $50,000 fine; and 10 years and/or $50,000 for the burglary charge.

Police are also looking for Forrest K. Riley, 18, of Lewiston, in connection with the case. According to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department, Riley is a white man, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, with a slender build, brown eyes and brown hair. A judge has issued a $250,000 bond with the warrant for his arrest on charges of robbery, aggravated battery and burglary.

A third suspect remains unknown and at large. Those with information on Riley or the third suspect are asked to call (208) 746-0171.

According to the news release and probable cause affidavit, the robbery was reported to law enforcement at 8:13 a.m. Thursday on the 400 block of First Avenue in Lewiston. The victims stated that an unknown man, later identified as Riley, allegedly entered the residence with two other men wearing jackets and ski masks and threatened the two people inside the home.

The victim who opened the door allegedly knew Riley and identified him by his voice and eyes. Before he could open the door all the way, Riley pushed his way into the home. The victim told officers Riley was brandishing a knife and the victim was in fear for his life, according to the probable cause.

Another victim was asleep and Riley allegedly began to threaten him. The two had a scuffle and the victim's thumb was cut. Riley and the other men with him then allegedly took a computer tower, computer keyboard and musical keyboard, according to the probable cause.

One of the victims told officers he believed Riley was upset because he wouldn't let him live with them and the items were taken for their value. He also said that all three men allegedly took the items, but Riley was the only one who attacked him, according to the probable cause.

Story continues

Detectives found a black knife sheath at the crime scene and another detective interviewed additional witnesses. After the interviews, it was discovered that Riley was allegedly using Facebook Messenger to contact Largent and planning the robbery. Riley also allegedly initiated several phone calls to Largent, according to the probable cause.

Detectives went to Largent's home on the 1600 block of 11th Avenue and later found Largent at 2 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of 13th Avenue. According to the probable cause, Largent had a knife in his pocket and told officers he found it in an alley. Detectives matched the knife with the sheath found at the crime scene.

"The messages, witness descriptions and the knife found on his person indicate that Largent ... more likely than not, was one of the two men who conducted the robbery with (Riley)," the probable cause stated.

Largent was detained and taken to the police department to interview him, but the interview ended when he requested an attorney, according to the probable cause.

According to the court minutes, the Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office recommended bail at $100,000, which Ramalingam granted. Largent has one failure to appear from 2021 and was currently on probation for possession of a controlled substance.

"In addition, bond is being requested due to the nature of the charge and community safety," the court document reads.

Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2297.