Robbery suspect appears in court for preliminary hearing

Oct. 6—LONDON — Just a week after he was arrested for robbing a southern Laurel bank, Shawn Fox appeared for a preliminary hearing in Laurel District Court.

Testifying for the Laurel Sheriff's Office was Det. Robert Reed, who said Laurel Dispatch received a 9-1-1 call at 12:50 p.m. on September 27 from a Community Trust Bank employee. The call stated there was a robbery in progress at the bank on Cumberland Gap Parkway.

Reed said that a deputy was in the area and went to the bank while he and Det. Allen Turner "split up" to find the alleged robber.

Reed outlined the details of the search for the man, who was caught on the bank's surveillance camera.

"We posted the suspect's pictures on social media and got responses of the identity," Reed said.

From that information and a bank employee describing the get-away vehicle as a maroon Honda Civic, local sheriff's officials, Knox County Sheriff's officials and the FBI joined in to search for Fox. That investigation first led them to Fox's residence, where they found the Honda Civic and some discarded clothing.

Reed said further investigation led them to another residence where the property owner said Fox had left in a Ford F-150 truck. The Knox County Sheriff then located Fox and other agencies joined in to take him into custody. Reed testified that Fox exited the home and was arrested without any further incident.

Reed added that Fox admitted changing clothing and vehicles after the robbery.

Investigating officers found Fox in possession of cash in his pants pockets as well as more cash in a backpack. Reed testified that $4,109 was taken during the robbery.

Fox's defense attorney then questioned Reed regarding the gun used in the robbery. Reed said that Fox did brandish a gun and threatened the bank employee.

However, the defense attorney stated the gun used was "not a real gun," and was not fired. She then argued that use of a non-functioning weapon would reduce the charge from first-degree robbery to second-degree.

Reed disputed that, stating, "He presented the weapon as real and made a threat to the teller."

The defense attorney then said, "I have been told that they are taking the case to federal."

She then asked for a reduction to Fox's $100,000 cash bond — which Hammons adamantly denied.

"I find probable cause. Report before the grand jury on October 21," Hammons said. "I'm leaving the bond as it is.

Fox was remanded back to custody of the Laurel County Correctional Center, where he will remain until the date of the grand jury, where he could be indicted.