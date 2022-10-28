Robbery suspect armed with two guns held down by three apartment residents, cops say

A potential robbery was thwarted in Indiana by three apartment residents who fought back against the intruder, Indiana police say.

Police in Kokomo said officers found the 18-year-old suspect being held at gunpoint by three residents of the apartment around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27.

The suspect, the residents told officers, was wearing a ski mask when he entered their apartment and pulled a gun on them. But the residents “grabbed the suspect” and fought him until the gun was knocked out of his hand, police said.

As the residents were fighting with the suspect, he managed to pull a second gun out, according to a news release. The gun went off during the struggle, but it did not strike anyone, police said.

One of the apartment residents got his own gun and held the 18-year-old at gunpoint until officers arrived, police said in the news release.

The suspect, who suffered multiple facial injuries from the residents fighting back, was arrested and charged with burglary, according to police.

After being hospitalized for his injuries, he was taken to the Howard County Criminal Justice Center.

Kokomo is about 60 miles north of Indianapolis.

