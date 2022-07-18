Robbery suspect arrested

Jul. 17—A 32-year-old man who authorities say didn't show up to his arraignment on an aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon charge in February 2021 has been arrested.

According to Ector County Sheriff's Office records, Eric Lopez was indicted last year on charges alleging he robbed a woman at gunpoint in April 2020. He was scheduled to be arraigned on May 26, 2021, but a warrant for his arrest was issued when he didn't show up.

ECSO deputies arrested Lopez on Friday and he is now being held in the Ector County jail on $500,000 bail.