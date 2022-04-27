Robbery suspect arrested

Apr. 27—Odessa police officers arrested a 25-year-old robbery suspect last Friday just moments after the crime was reported.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, a man called 911 shortly before 11 p.m. Friday to report being struck by a closed fist from behind while at a convenience store on Oakwood Drive. He said he fell and was robbed of $60 he'd just taken out of an ATM.

Witnesses told police the suspect was a bald man carrying a backpack that had green poles hanging out of it and that he'd fled the scene in a green Chevrolet Avalanche, the report stated.

Officers checking the nearby neighborhood found a green Chevy Avalanche and when they stopped it discovered a bald man carrying a backpack with green poles inside, according to the report.

The victim and a witness identified Jaquinn Jerrod Green as the suspect and he was arrested on suspicion of robbery and booked into the Ector County jail. He remains in jail on a $25,000 surety bond in that case.

However, he's being held without bond in another case. According to Ector County District Court online records, Green was placed on probation for two years in May 2019 after pleading guilty to assault of a public servant. According to the plea agreement, Judge Justin Low would only enter the guilty plea into the record if Green violated his probation.

Prosecutors asked for a warrant in May 2021 alleging Green wasn't reporting to his probation officer as required or making probation payments. They also said he wasn't participating in anger management classes or attending drug and alcohol counseling. They also asked the judge to adjudicate Green guilty.