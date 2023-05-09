Robbery suspect arrested, allegedly beat customer with a rock at south Sacramento ATM

Sheriff’s detectives arrested a man accused of assault and robbery last month at a south Sacramento bank, whom authorities say struck his victim in the head with a rock at an ATM before stealing from him.

The suspect, identified as a 32-year-old Sacramento man, allegedly knocked the victim unconscious and robbed him April 23 at the Chase Bank branch in south Sacramento, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said in a Tuesday social media post.

Surveillance video from the bank, located in a shopping center on Florin Road just west of Highway 99, showed the suspect approaching a man using an ATM on the building’s exterior, striking him with a blunt object and “rendering him unconscious,” sheriff’s officials wrote.

The Sheriff’s Office posted a portion of the video to Facebook, with the victim’s face blurred.

A man wearing dark clothing and a blue backpack approached a customer from the left as he appeared to be withdrawing money out of an ATM, walked past him, then struck him with a blow to the right side of his head. A rock about the size of the suspect’s hand then fell to the ground after the punch, the video shows.

The suspect took what appeared to be cash out of the victim’s hand, then took additional items out of his pockets before fleeing on foot, the video shows, as the victim remained motionless on his back. Responding patrol deputies located dried blood and a rock on the ground near the scene, authorities said.

The victim spent several days at a hospital being treated for major head injuries, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office’s robbery unit identified the suspect and arrested him last Wednesday.

The suspect remains in custody at the Sacramento County Main Jail downtown, jail records show. He is ineligible for bail and is scheduled to appear Thursday morning in Sacramento Superior Court.