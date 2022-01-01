Robbery suspect arrested at gas station after lengthy standoff with Fort Worth police

A suspected robber held authorities at bay for more than five hours overnight at a gas station before he was taken into custody early Saturday, Fort Worth police said.

No injuries were reported in the incident..

The standoff began just after 8:30 p.m. Friday at a Shell gas station, 1908 Yucca Avenue just north of downtown.

One 911 caller reported that a man was robbing the store, according to a police call log. Another 911 caller said a man with a knife was pushing people around in the store and grabbing items.

At some point, the suspect apparently stepped out of the store.

A third 911 caller then said that the suspect was back inside of the store and someone was locked inside the store with the suspect.

A SWAT team was called to the scene, and the man was taken into custody about 2 a.m. Saturday.

Fort Worth police had not released any details on the arrest.

Robbery detectives are investigating the case.