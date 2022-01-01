Robbery suspect arrested at gas station after lengthy standoff with Fort Worth police
A suspected robber held authorities at bay for more than five hours overnight at a gas station before he was taken into custody early Saturday, Fort Worth police said.
No injuries were reported in the incident..
The standoff began just after 8:30 p.m. Friday at a Shell gas station, 1908 Yucca Avenue just north of downtown.
One 911 caller reported that a man was robbing the store, according to a police call log. Another 911 caller said a man with a knife was pushing people around in the store and grabbing items.
At some point, the suspect apparently stepped out of the store.
A third 911 caller then said that the suspect was back inside of the store and someone was locked inside the store with the suspect.
A SWAT team was called to the scene, and the man was taken into custody about 2 a.m. Saturday.
Fort Worth police had not released any details on the arrest.
Robbery detectives are investigating the case.