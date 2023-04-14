Robbery suspect arrested after reportedly crashing into Broomfield police vehicle

Apr. 13—A man wanted for robbery was arrested after reportedly crashing into a Broomfield police officer's vehicle.

According to a tweet posted at 5:10 p.m. Thursday, a driver crashed into a Broomfield police vehicle at Lowell Boulevard and Trails Avenue in the Westlake Neighborhood.

The man fled on foot, but Broomfield police located the man on 134th Court, according to a post at 5:39 p.m.

The officer involved in the crash "is going to be OK," according to police.

Police said the man, who has not yet been publicly identified, had active warrants for a robbery.

Police did not say what led to the initial incident or if the person would be facing additional charges as a result.