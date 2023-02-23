Robbery suspect arrested in Wasco

Feb. 22—A robbery suspect was arrested Wednesday early morning by Kern County Sheriff's deputies.

Wasco deputies went to the 1800 block of Highway 46 for a robbery and found a suspect leaving the area, a KCSO news release said. Deputies then arrested Luis Quezada, 19, and found stolen currency, a pellet gun, a black ski mask and gloves, a news release added.

The Wasco man was booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, vandalism, brandishing a firearm replica and resisting arrest.

Those who have more information about this incident may call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.