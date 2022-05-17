Robbery suspect back in jail after allegedly trying to buy a gun

May 17—A man facing state and federal charges for allegedly holding up an area pharmacy at gunpoint last month is back in the county jail after trying to to buy a firearm, authorities say.

Grant Alan West, 38, of Columbia Falls is being held on a $250,000 bond after being booked in the Flathead County Detention Center on May 12. That same day, prosecutors had filed a petition to revoke, accusing West of violating the Gun Control Act.

Included in the court documents is a copy of an ATF firearms transaction form purportedly filled out and signed by West dated May 9. According to the document, West sought to buy a .22 Smith and Wesson revolver from a Kalispell pawn shop.

On the box asking potential buyers to declare whether they face felony charges, West marked "no."

But West faces charges of robbery, aggravated kidnapping and criminal possession of dangerous drugs, all felonies, in district court. He also is charged with a Hobbs Act robbery in U.S. District Court.

Those charges stem from an April 13 stickup in Columbia Falls. According to court documents, employees of a Ninth Street West pharmacy were locking up for the day when West allegedly walked in with a tote bag and gun.

Leveling it at the workers, West allegedly demanded Percocet, an opioid containing oxycodone. During the robbery, West directed the employees into a bathroom and closed the door, court documents said.

They waited for a few minutes before calling out. Hearing no response, the pharmacy employees exited the restroom to an empty store. A 100 count bottle of oxycodone-acetaminophen was listed as missing, court documents said.

The workers gave responding law enforcement a description of the man — a press release described him as wearing sunglasses, a beanie and mask — but also identified him by name. According to court documents, employees recognized West as a one-time customer.

When authorities initially arrested West at a Braig Road home in Columbia Falls they found a tote bag, gun and several oxycodone-acetaminophen pills inside, court documents said. The FBI investigated the case along with the Columbia Falls Police Department.

West was originally held on a $150,000 bond, which he posted April 22.

Following his most recent arrest, he appeared in district court on May 13 before Judge Heidi Ulbricht, who remanded him to the custody of the sheriff. He is expected back in court Thursday morning for his arraignment.

