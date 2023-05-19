Robbery suspect back after missing trial

May 19—The final suspect in a Whitestown robbery is back in Boone County after failing to appear for a trial in March.

Antwuan Morris, 23, is charged with armed robbery, six counts of confinement, and one of theft. Two other men charged in the same robbery were sentenced to prison time in March.

Donte M. Woodard Jr., 21, and Lance P. Roberson, 18, both of Indianapolis, each pleaded guilty to armed robbery and three counts of criminal confinement.

All three men were accused in the April 2022 robbery of the Verizon Wireless store. An employee told 911 dispatchers two armed men wore masks and made them lie on the floor.

A juvenile customer told police the victims laid with their faces down while the robbers threatened to "blow their heads off," according to a probable cause affidavit.

Two of the men then forced their hostages into a back room and again ordered them to the floor, except two employees they told to open the safe and give them an estimated $12,000 in Apple cell phones and watches it held, according to the affidavit.

They trio left the store, not knowing an employee had placed a tracking device among the phones, and police followed their car to Indianapolis and arrested them, according to the affidavit. Morris was the driver, police reported.

Morris violated the conditions of his pre-trial release program in February, and a judge issued a warrant for his arrest, according to court records. Then he didn't show up for his trial in March, and the judge again issued a warrant.

He was arrested in April and no new trial date has been set for Morris, but August is listed as his earliest possible release date from the Boone County Jail.