Robbery suspect with bamboo stick indicted; Defense seeks insanity plea

Feb. 23—A man accused of jabbing a clerk with a bamboo stick at Furst Florist and trying to snatch a purse at Oberer's Flowers in Dayton was indicted Tuesday, the same day his public defender filed a motion for a not guilty by reason of insanity plea.

Johnnie Lee Cundiff, 51, of Dayton is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for four counts of robbery.

He entered Furst Florist on Feb. 11 at 1306 Troy St. in Dayton with a large bamboo stick and told the cashier "this is a robbery" before jabbing her in the abdomen with the stick, causing pain and redness, according to a Dayton Municipal Court affidavit.

A customer and another clerk disarmed Cundiff, who fled as the clerk followed him to Oberer's Flowers a block away at 1488 Troy St. There, "Cundiff forcibly tried to take a purse" from a woman and punched her in the stomach but the clerk from Furst Florist was able to stop him, according to the affidavit.

Officers took Cundiff into custody after a short foot pursuit.

Public defender Andrea Dewar Oladi on Tuesday filed a motion to enter a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity to the charges, and a request for the court to order an evaluation regarding Cundiff's mental condition at the time of the offense.

Cundiff is in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been held since his Feb. 11 arrest.