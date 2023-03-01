Robbery suspect charged after arrest for prior misdeed

Feb. 28—Vincent David Okoli, 20, of Morgantown, is facing first-degree robbery charges after he allegedly entered a Willey Street apartment, threatened the resident, and then stole their car.

The alleged robbery occurred the evening of Feb. 25 while the victim was at home, the criminal complaint said. She reported the incident to Morgantown Police the following day.

The victim stated Okoli entered her apartment at around 6:40 p.m. and asked her for her vehicle—a black 2010 Audi A6—to which she said no.

Okoli then allegedly pointed a handgun at her before putting the gun down and asking for her keys again.

According to the complaint, the victim said she "gave Okoli her keys out of fear." He then left with the vehicle.

MPD Chief Eric Powell told The Dominion Post the vehicle was recovered four hours after the incident was reported.

According to Powell, Okoli was actually arrested on the same day the robbery was reported, Feb. 26, at 9:45 p.m., on an outstanding warrant related to a separate fraud case.

That case was reported on Feb. 10.

MPD was able to obtain an additional arrest warrant for the robbery and Okoli was served with the second warrant at around11 p.m. while in custody at the Monongalia County Sheriff's Department, Powell said.

He pleaded not guilty to the robbery charge at an arraignment hearing Feb. 27. He was released from custody after posting a $100, 000 bond.

Court records show Okoli was also indicted in May 2022 for two counts of burglary, two counts of grand larceny, and one count of destruction of property in connection with items stolen from WVU University Park. That case is currently active in Monongalia County Circuit Court.

Okoli was a member of the 2020 WVU football recruiting class, but did not play as a true freshman in 2020. He entered the transfer portal in March of 2021.

