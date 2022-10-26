Robbery suspect crashes car in downtown Olympia Monday night

A man wanted for first-degree robbery in Lakewood ended his Monday night run from police in downtown Olympia, according to local law enforcement.

Both Lacey and Olympia police assisted Lakewood police in their pursuit of the suspect.

Some time Monday evening a robbery was committed in Lakewood, which prompted the suspect to flee police and head south on I-5.

About 10:30 p.m., Lacey police spotted the man’s vehicle on College Street, then watched as he pulled into a parking lot, Sgt. Shannon Barnes said. Officers were about to initiate a traffic stop when the driver took off and headed west on Martin Way, she said.

And then Olympia police got involved, Lt. Paul Lower said.

The driver ultimately found his way downtown and reportedly drove 70-80 miles per hour on westbound State Avenue, Lower said.

Those drivers familiar with the area know that State Avenue eventually veers left onto Water Street, but the suspect did not know that and crashed straight into a barrier at the Percival Landing boardwalk.

The force of the crash sent the car back across Water Street and it stopped in front of a new apartment building under construction in the area.

Lower said the suspect suffered injuries to his pelvis and was ultimately taken to an area hospital.

Before that, however, police at the scene ordered the man to get out of his car, including the use of what sounded like the firing of a less lethal round, according to video images shared with The Olympian.

Because of his injuries, the man finally called out that he couldn’t move, Sgt. Barnes said.