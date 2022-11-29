Robbery suspect crashes during high-speed chase, police say

Nov. 29—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Dauphin County robbery suspect led Johnstown police on a 11-mile chase on Sunday, driving 90 mph before crashing his vehicle, climbing out and trying to run away, authorities said.

According to a complaint affidavit, city police said Hakiem Naeguan Freeman, 31, was driving a silver Chevrolet Monte Carlo and may have been involved in a shots fired incident in the Solomon Homes area.

When police attempted a traffic stop on Widman Street, Freeman drove away — with a female passenger in the vehicle.

Freeman almost collided with two vehicles on the Johnstown Expressway, police said.

The vehicle turned onto Lincoln Street, made a right turn onto Franklin Street, a right turn onto Haynes Street, and a left turn onto Menoher Boulevard, the affidavit said.

During the chase, the passenger said, "What are you doing? Please stop," according to police.

Freeman sped away at 90 mph, almost crashing into other vehicles, including a police cruiser.

West Hills Regional police joined the chase until the Chevrolet crashed at Menoher Boulevard and Northfork Road. Freeman climbed out of the vehicle and then led police on a three-mile foot chase before being caught.

Freeman allegedly ran multiple stop signs and then damaged a fence when he crashed, the affidavit said.

Freeman told police that he did not stop because he had arrest warrants out of Dauphin County. Records show Freeman is wanted in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County, for robbery and aggravated assault.

Police documents showed he has an address in Huntingdon County.

Johnstown police charged him with fleeing, unlawful restraint, false imprisonment, criminal mischief and multiple traffic violations.

Freeman was arraigned by on-call District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix, and sent to Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg, after failing to post 10% of $150,000 bond.