Robbery suspect in custody following chase in Dayton

A person is in custody after a robbery and chase in Dayton early Friday morning.

Dayton Police officers chased the suspect after an aggravated robbery took place at the 2800 block of Salem Avenue near Happy’s Pizza, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7.

Offices chased the suspect throughout Dayton, including Eastbound U.S. 35, traveling at reported maximum speeds of 70 m.p.h., according to scanner traffic.

The chase ended near the intersection of S Westview Avenue and E. 5th Street with a suspect in custody.

The victim was not hospitalized, according to dispatchers.

We are working the learn the suspect’s name and charges they are facing.

News Center 7 will continue to provide updates.