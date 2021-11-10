Robbery suspect in custody after media coverage

One woman suspected of stealing merchandise from two sporting goods stores is in custody after media coverage of the incidents.

Police are seeking help from the public to find the other woman suspected in these crimes.

Wichita Falls Police said the registered owner of a vehicle used during an aggravated robbery came to police after seeing her picture in the media. Her information led to the identification of two suspects in the robberies. The vehicle's registered owner is not a suspect in these crimes.

Shaundrea Williams Ransom, 40, of Wichita Falls, was taken into custody Tuesday by the WFPD Tactical Unit and charged with two counts of robbery. She is believed to have taken items from Academy Sports + Outdoors off Lawrence Road Oct. 24 and Hibbett Sports in Sikes Senter Mall. Ransom is additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance. Her bond is $227,500.

The vehicle's registered owner said she was "100% sure" that Ransom is the woman seen leaving Hibbetts with the items. The owner also identified Kassidy Latham as the driver in the Hibbetts crime.

Police were able to use video and photo evidence from the robbery at Hibbetts Monday to identify Ransom as an alleged suspect in a Oct. 24 robbery at Academy. The vehicle used during the Hibbetts incident matches the one used during the Academy incident.

A Hibbetts Sports employee provided video and photos showing one woman entering the store Monday afternoon, taking a large amount of items without paying and leaving in a Pontiac G-6.

The employee said the woman took an estimated eight hoodies, eight pairs of sweatpants and possibly other items worth around $2,000.

The employee said while the woman was leaving, she made a "slicing motion" toward them and claimed to have a knife. The employee followed the suspect out to the vehicle and got the car's information. The employee said there was a man in the backseat and a woman with blond hair driving the vehicle.

According to the arrest warrant, during the Oct. 24 robbery at Academy:

Near the store's closing time, Ransom was seen walking around with at least 10 jackets worth about $100 each. An employee offered her a cart, but she refused.

After Ransom exited past the point-of-sale registers without paying for the merchandise, two employees attempted to stop her and retrieve the merchandise. Ransom pushed past the employees and slapped one in the face.

She got into the backseat of a Pontiac G6 GT, got back out and came toward the two employees with her arms raised, then got back into the backseat of the car before it drove off.

Academy had surveillance footage and photos which helped identify the suspects.

The driver of the vehicle during the Hibbett Sports robbery is identified as Kassidy Latham, 24.

WFPD are looking for a 24-year-old woman who is alleged to have participated in a robbery of a sporting goods store Monday.

WFPD have an arrest warrant for Latham for robbery.

If you have information on the location of Kassidy Latham, please call the WFPD Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888 or the WFPD non-emergency number at 940-720-5000.

