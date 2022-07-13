Robbery suspect in custody after standoff Tuesday

Jul. 12—SALEM — A 32-year-old Salem man is facing charges following a robbery in which he allegedly showed what turned out to be a BB gun early Tuesday, police said.

Andrew Allard, of 106 Broadway, was taken into custody around 11 a.m., about five hours after police say he stole an e-bike from a man passing the corner of Charles and Broadway at around 6 a.m.

The victim told police the thief then ran inside 106 Broadway, a residence near the campus of Salem State University.

As Salem police detectives worked to get a search warrant to look for the stolen bike inside, police, concerned about the firearm, called in a SWAT team from the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council.

Police found the victim's e-bike and a BB gun they believe Allard used in the robbery inside the home.

No one was injured in the incident or during the arrest.

Salem State University had put out an alert asking people to avoid the area. The stretch of road is a popular cut-through between Canal Street and the section of Loring Avenue closest to the school's main campus.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

