Update: Robbery suspect in custody after standoff in Turlock

Update: The suspect was taken into custody after using fentanyl, according to radio traffic.

An ambulance was dispatched to the scene to treat him.

Original Story: Streets are closed and homes have been evacuated in southern Turlock, where Stanislaus County sheriff’s deputies are negotiating with an armed robbery suspect.

Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of G Street around 1:15 p.m. when a resident called 911 to report someone in her house, said Sgt. Erich Layton.

Deputies found a man matching the suspect’s description in the area.

Layton did not have details about what happened next, but the suspect ultimately jumped onto and straddled a fence, where he has remained.

Deputies surrounded the suspect and Turlock police and the California Highway Patrol responded to assist on the call.

According to radio traffic of the incident, the suspect is armed with “multiple knives” and also has drugs.

Layton said the suspect told deputies they “will have to shoot him.” He also has a syringe and threatened to overdose on drugs, which were seen in his hand opposite the one holding the knife, according to radio traffic.