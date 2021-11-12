Robbery suspect detained after throwing rocks at Fresno police, telling them ‘shoot me’

A man who allegedly took a victim’s bicycle through force was taken into custody Friday after he reportedly threw rocks at Fresno police officers and told them, “shoot me.”

Instead, he complied with officers armed with less-lethal beanbag-firing shotguns after they caught up with him along the Santa Fe tracks near Fruit Avenue.

Police spokeswoman Diana Trueba Vega said the incident began near Ashlan and West avenues about 9:20 a.m., where the bike was taken in a so-called strong-arm robbery.

That began about an hour-long search for the man by officers, who at one point believed that he might be carrying a weapon. When officers initially sighted the suspect, he threw rocks at them and shouted, “shoot me.”

Instead, the officers surrounded him and convinced him to give up and surrender.

Police were waiting for the victim to arrive and identify the man before deciding what charges might be filed against him.