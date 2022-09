Sep. 17—GOSHEN — An Elkhart man accused of threatening a gas station clerk's life during an attempted robbery says it was a bid to get into a treatment program.

James Davis III, 37, was in court Thursday for an initial hearing on a charge of robbery as a Level 5 felony. He is also charged with unlawful possession of a syringe and resisting law enforcement in a vehicle, Level 6 felonies.