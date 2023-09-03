Robbery suspect who failed to appear for February court date apprehended by police after pursuit

A man wanted in connection for a November 2022 robbery was apprehended on Saturday after missing his court date in February.

According to a release from the Rialto Police Department, Manuel Alberto Barajas, 22, of Grand Terrace allegedly robbed a 19-year-old victim in the 300 block of North Eucalyptus Avenue on Nov. 25, 2022.

“The [victim] reported the suspect…physically attacked him and stole approximately $9,000 worth of jewelry and electronics,” Rialto police said in a statement. “During the incident, Barajas pointed a handgun at the victim’s head and threatened to kill him.”

Authorities launched an investigation and identified Barajas as the suspect, and he was subsequently located and arrested on Feb. 20. He was later released “with a promise to appear in court at a later time,” police said.

Barajas failed to appear for his scheduled court date, and a felony warrant was issued for his arrest. Additionally, a parole violation warrant was issued due to Barajas already being on state parole for carjacking.

It wasn’t until Saturday that Rialto Police Department officers learned of Barajas’ potential whereabouts, and they eventually located him in the 4000 block of North Sierra Way shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon behind the wheel of a black 2016 Kia Optima.

“Officers conducted a high-risk traffic stop on Barajas’ vehicle knowing [he] used a firearm in the commission of the original robbery and could potentially be armed again,” authorities said. “Barajas failed to comply with officers and fled on foot through the parking lot of a crowded shopping center.”

As Barajas fled, officers deployed their tasers. He fell to the ground and injured himself during the pursuit, police said, suffering a laceration to his forehead as well as other minor abrasions and contusions on his arms and legs.

Medical personnel were immediately dispatched to the scene, where they rendered aid to Barajas and transported him to a local hospital.

Upon his release from the hospital, Barajas is set to be booked into the West Valley Detention Center for his outstanding warrants related to the original robbery, as well as his parole violation.

One officer suffered “several abrasions” while attempting to take Barajas into custody and was treated by paramedics on scene, Rialto Police said.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Lt. Rocky Johnson at 909-820-2629. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling the We-Tip hotline at 1-800-782-7463 and reference case #932310012.

