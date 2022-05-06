Robbery suspect fatally shot by customer inside Grand Prairie business, police say

A robbery suspect was fatally shot by a customer inside a Grand Prairie business Thursday night, police said.

Grand Prairie police responded to the scene around 9:10 p.m. in the 1600 block of West Polo Road. Police were called to the business, which they did not name, after a report of a robbery.

“Officers located the robbery suspect inside the business with an apparent gunshot wound,” the police department said in a news release. “The suspect was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced deceased.”

After further investigation, police said the suspect was armed and attempting to rob the business when an “armed customer, who was a concealed handgun license holder” confronted the suspect.

“Fearing for his life, and for the life of the employee, the customer intervened and shot the suspect,” police said.

The man who fired the shot is cooperating with police, they said. He isn’t expected to face charges.

The deceased suspect has not yet been identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The investigation remains ongoing.