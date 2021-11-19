Robbery suspect fatally shot after taking hostages in Gaston County deli, NC cops say

An armed robbery suspect was fatally shot Thursday after taking hostages inside a Gaston County market and deli, according to Gaston County Police.

The identity of the suspect has not been released.

No other injuries were reported, Gaston County Police said in a news release.

Investigators say the initial robbery occurred around noon in neighboring Cleveland Country. A suspect fled in a vehicle, resulting in a pursuit that led to Gaston County, officials said.

“The suspect crashed on Highway 279 near Dick Beam Rd. After a foot pursuit, the Cherryville Police encountered the suspect and shots were fired,” officials said.

“The suspect then fled on foot and an extensive search ensued. During the search, information was developed reporting the suspect being at Creekside Market Deli between Bessemer City and Cherryville in Gaston County.”

Officers from three departments surrounded the store on Coho Road and learned the suspect was holding hostages, officials said.

“Shots were fired which resulted in fatal injuries to the suspect,” officials said.

The Gaston Gazette reports the robbery involved an “employee at an HVAC business on Earl Road in Cleveland County (who) was robbed at gunpoint.” The suspect took “a cellphone, cash and ring,” the outlet said.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation will investigate, which is standard when law enforcement officers fire their weapons.

