Robbery suspect flees Boca Raton bank, flips SUV, is arrested in Tamarac

A vehicle flipped, money flew from the windows, and finally, a fleeing suspect in a Boca Raton bank robbery was arrested on Saturday — in Tamarac.

Officers from multiple agencies, including a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy who reportedly was injured, chased an unidentified robber from a TD Bank branch in Boca Raton and south on Interstate 95 during an escape attempt. The robbery occurred in the 1300 block of West Palmetto Park Road around 12:45 p.m., police said.

The pursuit ended near the Commercial Boulevard exit of Florida’s Turnpike in Tamarac, according to televised reports, after the fleeing driver crashed and flipped his SUV near Northwest 47th Avenue.

Hard cash flew about the crash site, police officials reported.

The suspect reportedly barricaded himself inside the SUV before being arrested and taken to Broward Health Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

The injured deputy, who was not identified, was also treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The crash site kept the westbound lanes of Commercial Boulevard closed for much of the afternoon.

The FBI, Broward Sheriff’s Office, Boca Raton Police and Florida Highway Patrol were all involved in the chase or investigation.

Earlier this week, the FBI announced it is seeking information concerning a bank robbery that took place Wednesday at a Wells Fargo at 931 W. State Road 84 in Fort Lauderdale.

A robber entered the bank, suggested he had a weapon, the FBI said, and demanded money from a bank employee. No customers were in the bank at the time and there were no injuries or shots fired.

The bureau’s Miami office did not disclose the amount of money taken.

There was no immediate indication Saturday that the alleged Boca Raton robber was involved in the Fort Lauderdale holdup.

Anyone with information about the robberies or any other FBI investigation is asked to call 754-703-2000.