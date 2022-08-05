Robbery suspect held without bail

Aug. 5—SALEM — A man charged with robbing another man of his e-bike, then engaging in a several-hour standoff with police last month near Salem State University has been ordered held without bail.

Andrew Allard, 32, of 106 Broadway, has been in custody since his July 12 arrest on an armed robbery charge.

On Wednesday, following a hearing in Salem District Court, a judge determined there were no conditions to ensure the public's safety except detention. The hearing had been delayed several weeks.

Allard was also ordered held on several bail violations in other pending cases.

The alleged victim told police he encountered Allard in the early morning hours of July 12 behind a gas station on Derby Street. Allard allegedly admired the man's rented e-bike.

The man told police that Allard invited him to see where he was living so he could visit him. When they got there, the man told police, Allard asked to try out the bike, then refused to give it back and flashed what turned out to be a BB gun.

Allard ran into the home with the bike. Police eventually went in with a warrant and arrested him after efforts to negotiate his surrender failed.

Because armed robbery is beyond the jurisdiction of district court, the case is expected to be presented to a grand jury for indictment.

