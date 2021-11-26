Robbery suspect jailed Wednesday

An armed robbery in the Newcomerstown area was among the crimes reported around the Thanksgiving Day holiday.

The robbery was reported at 5:02 p.m. Wednesday at Sally's Hilltop Store, 1958 Post Boy Road SW in Washington Township.

After an investigation by the detective bureau of the Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office, a 67-year-old man was arrested Wednesday. He is charged with robbery. He was being held in the county jail Friday.

In the Dundee area, a hunter said his Stevens shotgun was taken Thursday morning. He said he had left it leaning against his truck before he drove away in the 7600 block of Dundee Wilmot Road NW in Wayne Township. The incident was reported at 10:23 a.m.

