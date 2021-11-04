Robbery suspect leads police on chase

Nov. 4—CATLETTSBURG — A robbery suspect led police on a car chase to his house Monday in order to avoid towing fees, according to court records.

A criminal citation states at around 5:30 p.m, 29-year-old Robert A. Cornwell, of Catlettsburg, held a biker at gunpoint, pushed the victim's motorcycle on top of him and stole his club vest.

Catlettsburg Police spotted Cornwell in his 2003 Ford F-250 pass by in the 900 block of Center Street, records show. An officer whipped his cruiser around and tried to trail the pickup, the citation states. Due to traffic volume, it took a while for the cruiser to catch up, records show.

Driving along U.S. 23, the cruiser caught up to Cornwell and hit the lights — but Cornwell turned onto Mayo Trail, records show.

As the pursuit went on, Cornwell pointed out the window as if he was going to stop but continued on, records show. Eventually he came to a stop at a home in the 10000 block of Mayo Trail and hopped out of the truck to greet a woman standing in the road, records show.

Officers ordered Cornwell to the ground and took him into custody without incident, records show.

Cornwell told police he wanted to get the truck back to his home so it wouldn't be towed, records show.

Cornwell has been charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree fleeing or evading police and using an improper turn signal.

He is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.

