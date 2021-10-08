Robbery suspect makes initial court appearance

Oct. 8—GOSHEN — A South Bend man now faces a trial next March while accused of robbing a man in Goshen last year.

Lasean Green, 31, appeared in Elkhart County Circuit Court for an initial hearing in his case Thursday.

Green is charged with a Level 3 felony count of armed robbery, accused of holding up a man and injuring him near the Cabin Coffee Co. shop on Feb. 2, 2020.

Via Facebook, the victim had arranged to meet with Green and purchase two phones from him that day, investigators have said. As the victim walked to where he was told Green would be, Green allegedly got out of a car at Douglas and 15th streets, confronted the victim and demanded his money. Green then allegedly pistol whipped the victim while a second suspect helped take the money, according to investigators.

The case was filed in June, and Green was arrested on a warrant around the end of September.

During Thursday's hearing, Judge Michael Christofeno entered a not-guilty plea on Green's behalf and appointed a public defender to the case. He also scheduled Green's trial to begin March 21.

Green remains jailed on a $100,000 bond.

MURDER CASE

Several other hearings were held in Circuit Court Thursday. Among them, a Dunlap woman's murder trial was pushed back to next April.

Blanca Herndandez, 31, is accused of stabbing and killing her husband, Alejandro Vergara, 35, at their home in the 23000 block of Florence Ave. on May 20.

Minutes after receiving a 9-1-1 call, emergency responders arrived at the house to find Hernandez trying to resuscitate Vergara. But evidence later indicated Vergara had died sometime before the response, and investigators found Hernandez's account of events allegedly didn't add up.

Her trial was initially scheduled to begin Nov. 1. During Thursday's hearing, Hernandez's attorney sought an extension of time to work on the case, and the trial was rescheduled to begin April 18.

