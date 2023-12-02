Robbery suspect nabbed by OPD

Dec. 2—A 60-year-old Odessa man was arrested Friday in connection with the robbery of a DK store on South Grandview Avenue.

According to the Odessa Police Department, the store clerk called 911 around 6 a.m. to report the robbery. When officers arrived, the clerk told them the suspect demanded cash while threatening them with a knife and then fled on foot.

Officers found Curtis Leon Henderson, who matched the suspect's description, near Barrett and Avenida de Mexico. According to OPD, witnesses identified him as the robbery suspect.

Henderson, who also goes by the name of Curtis McDade, was booked into the Ector County jail on suspicion of aggravated robbery. No bond has been set yet.