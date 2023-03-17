Robbery suspect pleads guilty

Mar. 16—GOSHEN — A robbery suspect pleaded guilty to four robbery charges Thursday.

The maximum sentence for the charges is 70 years. Travis Sigler, 33, was charged with three counts of armed robbery one count of attempted robbery, and one related battery charge Oct. 29, 2021.

According to court documents, at 6:42 p.m. officers were called to Michael's Italian Restaurant, 528 Harrison St., Elkhart, where a victim stated he was robbed of his wallet, cell phone and personal items at gunpoint in the parking lot. Then at 7:48 p.m., another victim, an employee of QC Mart, 2637 S. Main St., told officers she was robbed of her car keys and a lighter in the parking lot.

At 8:23 p.m., officers received another call, this time for an attempted robbery at Bowly's Crystal Bar, 109 Freight St. The victim had already left the bar and driven himself to the hospital for injuries sustained during the incident. He told officers a man with a gun demanded money from him and struck him in the head with the gun.

He grabbed for the gun, a struggle ensued, and the man ran from the area. His description matched the description of the other two robberies earlier in the evening. At 10:38 p.m., another victim reported a robbery in the parking lot of Hardy's Bar, 610 S. Main St., with her car keys and purse being stolen.

The vehicle was located near Pleasant Plain Avenue the following morning and after an investigation, Sigler was released and the driver of the vehicle, Arrick Thomas, was further questioned. He admitted in court to driving the vehicle during the robberies, as Sigler confronted people. Items missing including two sets of car keys, and a gun were retrieved from the vehicle. On Nov. 3, Sigler was arrested during a traffic stop, and a search conducted by officers found one victim's missing phone and documents from another. Sigler initially denied any involvement.

Sentencing is schedule for April 13.

JA LIAHS CURRY

A murder suspect met for a pretrial conference on Thursday.

Ja Liahs Curry is accused in the shooting death of Elkhart resident Thomas Johnson, 37, on Feb. 11, who allegedly tried to intervene in a fight between Curry and his girlfriend around 5:16 a.m.

The 911 center received the call at 5:16 a.m. advising that there was a fight outside his apartment and moments later, the caller told officers he heard three gunshots. Elkhart city officers were dispatched to North River Landing Apartments, 2301 W. Lexington Ave. At the scene, they found Johnson, who had been shot and later died at the hospital.

Curry's girlfriend initially told officers that she'd attempted to intervene between fight involving another man and woman and she fled after being injured, but she eventually admitted that the fight was between her and her boyfriend, Curry, whom she said had kicked, punched, and pistol-whipped her before she escaped, according to court documents. She told officers that she and Curry got into a fight because he wanted to drive home from a friend's apartment, but she believed he was drunk and refused, the documents read. Later on, Curry reportedly called the woman to apologize for the battery and told him that he'd went back to his home, and that he knew the incident resulted in a death.

Curry was arrested at his home at 608 1/2 N. Second St., Goshen, at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, hours after the incident.

Curry has several cases which were transferred to circuit court, and as a result, also has two attorneys. Jessica Moreno and Heidi Cintron are dividing the cases.

Curry's trial status conference remains scheduled for Aug. 17, with a bench trial for the misdemeanors that were transferred to circuit court scheduled for bench trial Sept. 18, and the jury trial is scheduled for the same.

KORAL JORDAN

A woman accused of causing a death while operating a motor vehicle requested a continuance for jury trial during Thursday's court proceedings. Koral Jordan was arrested following a crash that resulted in the death of Robert Spann.

The charge spawns from a crash that occurred on Nov. 18, where a blue Chevrolet, driven by Jordan, crossed the center line while heading east on U.S. 20 and struck a red Nissan head, driven by Spann, according to police reports. Spann was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Jordan's Chevrolet contained several liquor containers, marijuana, and a marijuana grinder. Jordan was taken to the hospital for treatment and a blood sample was taken resulting in a BAC of 0.259.

Defense attorney Martin McCloskey also told the court Thursday that the state had also requested discovery.

The trial was rescheduled to Oct. 16, with a trial status conference Sept. 21.

ALBERTO AVELINO ALVAREZ

A man accused of murder received a continuance of his trial from April 3 to Oct. 16.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Alberto Avelino Alvarez's girlfriend called and informed police at 9:55 a.m. April 28, 2022, that her boyfriend had shot someone outside 1610 Stevens Ave.

When police arrived, they found a juvenile man, identified as X. H., deceased. Alvarez's girlfriend also indicated that her boyfriend was a drug dealer and that he'd went outside to take the trash out and when he got back inside he was talking to someone, the affidavit reads. Shortly after, she heard gunfire. She looked in the backyard and found a man she didn't know army crawling away from the home.

Upon questioning by investigators at South Bend Memorial Hospital, Alvarez confirmed that he received a call from a man he didn't know, who attempted to buy marijuana from him, according to the affidavit. When X. H. arrived, he came into the house, but Alvarez said X. H. took his one gram of marijuana and shot him so he grabbed his own gun and began shooting at the juvenile, emptying the magazine, reloading, and beginning fire again, the affidavit reads. Alvarez claimed in court documents that the man had fallen just outside the back door, and that he was reaching for another gun on the ground. He stated he told the man not to reach for the gun, but he continued, so Alvarez shot him again, according to the affidavit.

Alvarez also explained to police that he armed himself with his own gun because he felt the man was "sketchy" and it was going to be a cash deal, the affidavit reads.