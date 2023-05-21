Robbery suspect reaches 100 mph while leading authorities on high-speed chase through Miami Valley

A robbery suspect led officers and deputies from multiple jurisdictions on a high-speed pursuit Sunday overnight.

Middletown Police first initiated a chase on a robbery suspect who stole a white Mercedes-Benz SUV and fled from officers, dispatchers for Montgomery County Regional and the Dayton post of Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed. However, the exact location and time the pursuit began remained undisclosed.

During the chase, the Dayton post of Ohio State Highway Patrol were called upon to assist as the suspect continued to flee on a highway—inside the state troopers’ jurisdiction.

Middletown Police then ended their chase once the suspect fled the city’s borders, at which time officers requested aid from neighboring law enforcement agencies.

Dayton Police began their pursuit of the runaway suspect at U.S. Route 35 near Edwin C. Moses Boulevard at 1:19 a.m., about 25 miles away, Montgomery County dispatchers said.

The suspect was heading eastbound, reaching top speeds of approximately 100 mph.

Officers and deputies were unable to reach the vehicle or capture the suspect at the time of reporting.

Dayton Police led the investigation into the high-speed chase, according to dispatchers for the Ohio State Highway Patrol.



