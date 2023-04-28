Robbery suspect shot 8 times by store clerk after fleeing from Palm Coast to Georgia

Early Friday morning, Qwinntavus Kwame Jordan allegedly robbed the Circle K Gas Station at 6125 State Road 100 East in Palm Coast, making off with $90 in cash and other items, and then headed north on I-95, according to police.

But Flagler County Sheriff's deputies, using "investigative means," according to an extensive and detailed Facebook post, were aware of where the man was going. He was located by the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

Qwinntavus Kwame Jordan

The chase begins

The vehicle was pursued by the Florida Highway Patrol, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, and the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office on I-95 until it reached the Florida-Georgia line, according to the post.

Once Jordan got to Georgia, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office took over the pursuit, and the Kingsland Police Department put out "stop sticks" on I-95 and the vehicle came to a stop. Jordan then fled on foot.

He entered a nearby convenience store, brandished a firearm, and demanded the clerk’s car keys. He then took the clerk’s vehicle and started to flee but somehow managed to crash the vehicle through the front of the convenience store.

Shot 8 times

He then got out of the vehicle and chased the clerk and a customer through the store and a struggle ensued. But the clerk, who was now armed, shot the suspect "approximately eight times," according to Georgia authorities. He was taken into custody and transported to a hospital in critical condition.

The investigation is "active and ongoing" with several law enforcement agencies involved including the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Wanted fugitive

At the time of the robbery, Jordan was also a fugitive wanted for armed robbery in Coffee County, Georgia. The warrants had been issued on April 27th. Police don't know why he was in Flagler County.

Story continues

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly commended his team for its fast action and thanked all the agencies that assisted in apprehending the fugitive.

“I also commend the Georgia store clerk that put a swift end to this dirtbag's crime spree," he stated in the post. "If he survives his injuries, he should spend a long time in prison.”

