Robbery suspect shot by police in West Perrine crashes SUV into storefront, police say

Miami-Dade police shot a man Thursday afternoon before his SUV careened into a West Perrine convenience store, police said.

By late afternoon, police hadn’t commented on the man’s condition. But a source familiar with the incident said the man was transported to the hospital, but died. No police officers were injured.

Just before 3 p.m., police had released little information other than saying the vehicle crashed into a store at Southwest 173rd Terrace and Homestead Avenue and that its driver was believed to be shot by police.

But according to law enforcement sources, the man was shot after a robbery and a gun battle with police.

Police were alerted to the suspect after he robbed someone on Miami-Dade’s Busway, sources said. When police found the suspect, there was an exchange of gunfire. The suspected robber managed to escape in an SUV. Police chased. When they caught up to him near the crash site, sources said, there was more gunfire and he was shot.

The crash site was just northwest of Cutler Bay. Just after 3 p.m. the Busway was closed between Southwest 160th and 184th streets.

Overhead footage from WPLG-Channel 10 shows an SUV with its nose in the front doors of Community Grocery, 17317 Homestead Ave.

#UPDATE: This is a police-involved shooting. The media staging area is Hibiscus and the Busway. https://t.co/DZ5nktLCUp — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) March 18, 2021

