Robbery suspect shot by police in West Perrine crashes SUV into storefront, police say

David J. Neal, Charles Rabin
·1 min read

Miami-Dade police shot a man Thursday afternoon before his SUV careened into a West Perrine convenience store, police said.

By late afternoon, police hadn’t commented on the man’s condition. But a source familiar with the incident said the man was transported to the hospital, but died. No police officers were injured.

Just before 3 p.m., police had released little information other than saying the vehicle crashed into a store at Southwest 173rd Terrace and Homestead Avenue and that its driver was believed to be shot by police.

But according to law enforcement sources, the man was shot after a robbery and a gun battle with police.

Police were alerted to the suspect after he robbed someone on Miami-Dade’s Busway, sources said. When police found the suspect, there was an exchange of gunfire. The suspected robber managed to escape in an SUV. Police chased. When they caught up to him near the crash site, sources said, there was more gunfire and he was shot.

The crash site was just northwest of Cutler Bay. Just after 3 p.m. the Busway was closed between Southwest 160th and 184th streets.

Overhead footage from WPLG-Channel 10 shows an SUV with its nose in the front doors of Community Grocery, 17317 Homestead Ave.

Liberty City, Cutler Bay to be temporary home of FEMA vaccine sites. How do you get a dose?

Florida City trailer park residents who are facing eviction just got a judge’s reprieve

Recommended Stories

  • Latvia and Lithuania to restart AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccinations

    Latvia and Lithuania will restart administering vaccinations using AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots on Friday, both countries' health ministers said. Starting Friday, people will be able to pick which vaccine will be used for their jab in Lithuania, the country's health minister Arunas Dulkys told reporters. In a show of trust in the AstraZeneca vaccine, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte, as well as the parliament speaker and health minister himself, would get the AstraZeneca shot on Monday, the minister said.

  • Biden restores climate change page to EPA website, reversing Trump

    The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency restored a page containing key climate change information to its public website on Thursday, four years after the Trump administration had removed it as part of a strategy to downplay global warming threats. The move reflects the massive gulf between Democratic President Joe Biden and Republican ex-President Donald Trump on climate change that is likely to result in sweeping policy changes in the coming years to tamp down on planet-warming emissions from vehicles, power plants, and industry. "Climate facts are back on EPA's website where they should be," EPA Administrator Michael Regan said in a statement provided to Reuters.

  • After domestic violence arrest, Miami-Dade cop jailed again after crashing car into ex’s

    Miami-Dade Police Officer Lewis Diaz was arrested last month after authorities said he attacked his girlfriend during a Zoom court hearing.

  • 1-year-old missing in Georgia after vehicle she was in stolen during DoorDash delivery

    Elizabeth Grisby left the vehicle running while she went to drop off the delivery and in that time two suspects jumped in the SUV with her daughter inside.

  • Canadian agency calls for changes to air investigation rules following Iran report

    It plans to pursue discussions at the U.N.'s aviation agency "in the coming weeks and months" to assure independence in cases where state militaries are involved in bringing down airliners, Kathy Fox, chair of Canada's Transportation Safety Board (TSB), said on Thursday. Iran's civil aviation body on Wednesday blamed misalignment of a missile launcher's radar and an error by an Iranian air defence operator for the downing of the aircraft in January 2020. While the TSB called the scenario a "plausible explanation for what happened," the independent agency said the report lacked evidence.

  • Accused Atlanta shooter will not appear in court Thursday

    Robert Aaron Long, the 21-year-old man accused of killing eight people in an Atlanta shooting spree earlier this week, will not appear in court Thursday as scheduled. Long’s initial hearing was scheduled in Cherokee County Court, but the hearing has been canceled, a spokeswoman with the Cherokee County Clerk of Courts confirmed to the New York Daily News. A spokesperson for the Cherokee County ...

  • This study ranked the best places to live in Miami. Is your neighborhood on the list?

    It’s settled. The best place to live in the Miami area is Brickell.

  • Padma Lakshmi, Marcus Samuelsson and more chefs speak out against Asian hate

    In response to the Atlanta shootings, some prominent chefs have shared posts on social media urging people to stand up for the Asian community.

  • Should We Cancel Spring Break This Year? While Some Texas Colleges Operate as Normal, Others Spread Out Free Days and Boost On-Campus Activities to Discourage Travel

    This article is published in partnership with TexasTribune.org. As many Texas universities take the extraordinary step of canceling or significantly reducing spring break during the pandemic, some schools are hosting on-campus events and continuing the weeklong break in March despite concerns about college students using the time to travel and infect others. In the early […]

  • Every celebrity who's been revealed on 'The Masked Singer'

    From Sarah Palin as the Bear to Kermit the Frog as the Snail, here's every celebrity to be unmasked on "The Masked Singer."

  • One Swedish person dead after getting AstraZeneca vaccine shot - Medical Products Agency

    A previously healthy woman has died in Sweden about a week after being vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine, the Swedish Medical Products Agency said on Thursday. "This is a case of blood clots in the arteries and veins and major bleeding, ie the unusual disorder that is the focus of the EMA investigation," Veronica Arthurson, head of drug safety at the Swedish Medical Products Agency, told a news conference. Sweden on Thursday said it would extend the its pause of the AstraZeneca vaccine until next week.

  • NFT-related stocks draw attention as digital asset buzz grows

    The popularity of non-fungible tokens, a type of digital asset that is authenticated by blockchain, is spreading to equities as investors focus on shares of online art trading platforms and companies making NFT-related announcements, sparking outsize moves in their stocks. Shares of Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd., a shipping and logistics company, were last up 12% after rising as much as 33% after the company said it will launch an exchange for NFTs with e-commerce public chain CyberMiles. Shares of pipe maker ZK International Group, last up 6%, rose as much as 20% before paring gains on Thursday after it said subsidiary xSigma Corporation would develop an NFT marketplace where users could buy and sell NFTs and create their own custom assets in a few clicks.

  • 72-year-old Weatherford man accused of sexually abusing girl for years, sheriff says

    The suspect also is accused of forcing the girl to pose for child pornography.

  • 75-year-old Asian woman beats her accused attacker with stick, California family says

    The man also attacked an 83-year-old Asian man, police said.

  • Stone tablet marking First Amendment freedoms finds new home

    A four-story, 50-ton marble tablet engraved with the text of the First Amendment, previously displayed on the facade of the now-shuttered Newseum in Washington, will find a new home in Philadelphia across from Independence Hall. The National Constitution Center, which sits in an area of the city billed as America's most historic square mile, will erect the tablet in an atrium overlooking Independence Hall, the UNESCO World Heritage Site where both the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution were adopted. The district is also home to the Liberty Bell and the First Bank of the United States.

  • Miami-Dade resumes citations for COVID violations after confusion from governor’s order

    Following days of confusion over an emergency order by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Miami-Dade police announced Thursday they will resume fining people who don’t wear masks and violate curfew.

  • Nasa to ignite engines of $18bn Space Launch System in effort to return to Moon

    Over 700,000 gallons of liquid oxygen and hydrogen will fill up tanks of 212-foot core so that it can fire up its engines without actually shooting off into space

  • Nikolaj Ehlers scores in OT, Jets beat Canadiens 4-3

    Nikolaj Ehlers scored at 55 seconds of overtime to give the Winnipeg Jets a 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday night. Kyle Connor scored twice, Blake Wheeler connected on the first shot of the game, and Connor Hellebuyck made 33 saves. Pierre-Luc Dubois added three assists to help the Jets rebound from a 4-2 loss to Montreal on Monday night in the series opener.

  • LeBron James becomes part-owner of Red Sox -reports

    Basketball superstar LeBron James has entered the world of Major League Baseball by joining forces with Fenway Sports Group - or FSG - as a partner.The move - reported on Tuesday by the Boston Globe - makes the four-time NBA MVP a part owner of the Boston Red Sox.The 36-year-old Los Angeles Lakers forward purchased an undisclosed number of shares in FSG, which has also approved a $750 million private investment from RedBird Capital Partners, the Globe reported, citing a source with knowledge of the deal.FSG, which also owns English Premier League soccer champions Liverpool, did not respond to a request for comment.The 17-time NBA All-Star is perhaps an unlikely figure to join the Boston sports landscape, because he has allegiances to some of the city's fiercest rivals.James has previously rooted for MLB's New York Yankees.

  • Republicans seize on immigration as border crossings surge

    Republicans still divided over former President Donald Trump's legacy are seizing on his signature campaign issue, turning their focus to immigration as they try to regain the political upper hand. Faced with President Joe Biden’s early popularity, good news about vaccinations, and Americans' embrace of the COVID-19 relief bill Washington Republicans opposed, the GOP is leaning in on the highly charged issue amid a spike in border crossings. “Heading into the midterms, I think that Republicans are increasingly realizing that this can be one of the most potent issues, both to motivate our voters, but equally as important, to appeal to" swing voters — especially in suburban swing districts — who voted for Democrats in 2020, said former Trump aide Stephen Miller, the architect of his immigration policies.