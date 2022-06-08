Robbery suspect skips hearing

Jun. 8—CATLETTSBURG — A suspect in the 2020 robbery of the PNC Bank in Ashland skipped his scheduled guilty plea hearing on Thursday, according to court records.

Jackie Miller, 60, of Ironton, was scheduled to plead guilty Thursday before Boyd County Circuit Court Judge John Vincent to a single count of complicity to commit robbery.

A draft judgement found in the court file indicated Miller would receive five year's probation. However, Miller failed to appear at his hearing, leading Vincent to sign out a bench warrant.

Court records show Miller has been free on a $50,000 bond since last July. Miller was charged back in late 2020 in connection with the robbery.

His codefendants, John C. Knotts and Willis Cochran, are currently under federal indictment relating to the robbery. According to court records, Knotts held up the bank while Cochran served as the look-out.

A handwritten note found in Miller's court file showed he was involved in the planning process and may have driven a stolen van from Ohio to Kentucky to be used in the robbery.

Following the robbery, Cochran paid for rent on his house with the money, records show.

Knotts was picked up in late January 2020 following a shoot out with the Ohio Highway Patrol that ended in South Shore, according to court records. Federal records show Cochran was apprehended by Ironton Police in April 2020.

When Cochran was taken to Lawrence County Jail, he had a seizure and was taken to King's Daughters for treatment, records show. Following his release from the hospital, he was arrested on his Kentucky warrant, records show.

Cochran tried to have any statements made to police in Kentucky thrown out based on the grounds that he was not properly extradited from Ohio to Kentucky, records show.

A federal judge ruled against him last week, stating no constitutional rights were violated.

