Robbery suspect stabs Ceres officer while fighting during arrest, police say

A Ceres police officer was stabbed while apprehending a robbery suspect Saturday evening. The officer was taken to a hospital for treatment and was in stable condition as of Saturday night, the Ceres Police Department said in a news release.

About 6:12 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Quick Stop convenience store in the 1300 block of Service Road for a robbery in which no weapons were shown.

The officers got a description of the suspect, who was last seen walking north on Morgan Road. The man, later identified as 33-year-old Joseph John of Turlock, was found at Morgan and Hackett roads.

The officer who spotted John stopped him, but the suspect refused to comply with orders and began to walk away.

Other officers arrived, and John was ordered to comply at taser point. He fled, and after a short chase began to fight with officers. During the fight, Joseph stabbed an officer with a weapon he had concealed.

Ceres PD spokesman Sgt. Keith Griebel said in a text message Sunday morning, “Last I heard, the officer was going to be good, but they were running some tests last night.”

The officer’s name has not been released.

John was found to have outstanding warrants for his arrest. He was booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center and faces charges of robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call Ceres police Detective Amador at 209-538-5729 or contact Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org.