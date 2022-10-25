Robbery suspect with ties to York County escapes from jail, sheriff says

An inmate at the Cherokee County Detention Center escaped late Monday, and authorities are asking for help tracking him down.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua Lee Shoemaker escaped from the jail sometime around 10 p.m. Monday. He allegedly got out by opening an emergency exit door and then using a blanket to cover razor wire on top of a fence before jumping and running away. At some point after jumping over the fence, Shoemaker took off his orange jail jumpsuit.

The sheriff’s office says Shoemaker cut himself on part of the razor wire and left a small trail of blood, but the sheriff’s office believes he may have gotten in a vehicle to leave the area.

Shoemaker’s last known address is in York County, according to the sheriff’s office. It’s not clear if he’s heading to York County or if he was spotted heading toward that area. Cherokee County is adjacent west of York County.

The sheriff’s office says Shoemaker was originally booked into custody on Aug. 3, 2021 for charges of armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, pointing and presenting a firearm, and assault and battery. He also had a charge from the Gaffney Police Department for grand larceny.

Shoemaker is described as being 5′11″ tall and weighing 155 pounds. If you have information about his whereabouts, you’re urged to call 1-888-CrimeSC or 1-888-274-6372.

