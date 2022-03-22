Robbery suspect used a hatchet to threaten Home Depot store worker, police report says

A suspect armed with a hatchet robbed a Home Depot store and threatened a worker in southwest Charlotte on Sunday, a police report said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers responded to a call around 1 p.m. at the home improvement store’s Rivergate Parkway location in Steele Creek. A store employee told officers that the hatchet-wielding suspect stole copper tubing and fittings, plastic buckets, an axe and electrical wiring, according to the report.

The suspect also threatened to injure the employee, the report said.

Police have not released anymore information about the suspect.