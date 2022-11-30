Robbery suspects fleeing from Pierce County deputies T-boned at UP intersection

Two men suspected in an armed robbery in Lakewood had their car crushed at an intersection Tuesday after fleeing from Pierce County deputies and running a red light in University Place, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The robbery was reported at about 11:17 a.m. at a big-box store on Bridgeport Way in Lakewood, according to a news release. Deputies said the men, described as being in their 20s, drove south after law enforcement found them near the 2700 block of that road and tried to stop their vehicle.

Armed robbery suspects flee from University Place Deputies and cause serious collision at 35th St W and 67th Ave W. Intersection is mostly shutdown for the investigation and to repair the traffic signal.



The suspects ran the light at the intersection of 35th Street West and 67th Avenue West, and their vehicle was T-boned by a 66-year-old pickup driver, according to the release. Their vehicle came to a rest in front of a home at the southeast corner of the intersection. Medical aid was called to respond, and the suspects had to be cut from their car.

Deputies said the pickup driver was up and walking, but he was transported to a hospital for a medical condition. The suspects were transported with serious injuries.

The intersection was closed except for southbound traffic while investigators were on the scene. Deputies said a power box was also hit in the collision, knocking out the traffic signal.

Lakewood Police Department is handling the robbery investigation. Deputies did not disclose what the robbery suspects were armed with.