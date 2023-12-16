Robbery suspects shot at Fort Lauderdale officer’s car; 1 apprehended on Turnpike

One person was taken into custody Saturday morning on Florida’s Turnpike in connection with an armed robbery in Miami-Dade County and the shooting of a Fort Lauderdale Police officer’s car Friday night, police said.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Miami Police were jointly investigating an armed robbery in the area of Northeast 39th Street in Miami’s Design District shortly after 5:30 p.m. Friday when the suspects shot toward a Fort Lauderdale officer’s car, Miami Police spokesperson officer Kiara Delva said in an email Saturday.

Multiple shots hit the officer’s car, Casey Liening, a Fort Lauderdale Police spokesperson, said in an email. The officer was not injured and did not shoot back at the suspects, she said.

Officers set up a perimeter in the area and took one suspect into custody Friday night, Delva said.

On Saturday morning, Fort Lauderdale Police’s Rapid Offender Control officers stopped a car on Florida’s Turnpike near Glades Road matching the description of the one involved in the shooting, Liening said. One person was taken into custody.

Liening did not release additional information Saturday afternoon.

One suspect remains at large, Delva said.