Robbery suspects sought after shooting at deputies, Sheriff’s Office says

TAMPA — Deputies are searching for two men who robbed a Save A Lot store and then fired a shotgun at a cruiser during an attempted traffic stop Sunday night, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said.

The men were fleeing after they stole groceries from the Save a Lot at 150 W Fletcher Ave about 8:30 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office. The men filled up bags with groceries and one of them brandished a shotgun and threatened an employee who confronted them as they left, deputies said.

The men got into a maroon Buick occupied by two people in the driver and front passenger seat and the car took off west on Fletcher at a high rate of speed. Not knowing the car was involved in the Save a Lot robbery, two deputies in a marked cruiser spotted the speeding car with no lights on from across the street. They activated their emergency lights and attempted a traffic stop.

One of the men in the Buick then fired s shotgun through the back window in the direction of the deputies’ cruiser near the intersection of Fletcher and N Boulevard, deputies said.

Deputies immediately stopped and pulled into a bank parking lot to check for injuries and damage to the cruiser, the Sheriff’s Office said. Neither deputy was injured.

A Sheriff’s Office aviation unit, K9 deputies and the Tampa Police Department joined the search but did not find the men.

The Sheriff’s Office said both suspects were Hispanic men with short black hair and a thin build, deputies said.

One suspect is about 30-years-old, has face tattoos, and was wearing a black hoodie with small clover print all over the sweatshirt.

The second suspect is in his mid-20s and was wearing black jeans and a colorful hoodie with red, yellow and green colors. He has a tattoo of a cross on one of his cheeks.

The Buick is likely from the late ‘90s or early 2000s and had darkly tinted windows. Deputies said the car likely has damage to its rear window from the gunshot and there may be damage to the car’s rear passenger side quarter panel.

The Sheriff’s Office asked anyone with information about the suspects to call 813-247-8200. Tips can also be shared anonymously at 1-800-873-8477.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.