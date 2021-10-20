Robbery suspects wanted in Androscoggin County arrested in downtown Portland

Oct. 20—Two suspects wanted for armed robbery and assault were arrested in downtown Portland on Tuesday afternoon by members of the Maine Violent Offender Task Force, officials said.

Officers got involved in a brief foot chase before apprehending Alexander Lewis, 21, and Willow Lewis, 20, on Cumberland Avenue, Ryan Guay, a deputy U.S. Marshal and spokesman for the District of Maine's U.S. Marshal Service, said Tuesday night.

Alexander Lewis and Willow Lewis were wanted in connection with an armed robbery that took place in Androscoggin County, Guay said. They were taken to the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn. Guay couldn't say what they have been charged with.

Dominick Morrison, 20, also was arrested and was charged with violating conditions of his bail and was taken to the Cumberland County Jail. No addresses were given for any of the three.

Video courtesy News Center Maine

Alexander Lewis and Willow Lewis — Guay said they are a couple — were believed to be armed when Maine State Police, who were investigating the robbery, contacted the Task Force to ask for its assistance, Guay said. The task force composed of U.S. Marshals, state police, Biddeford police, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents and officers from the Maine Department of Corrections responded to a report of the suspects being spotted in Portland.

Guay said the arrests, which were captured on video by a bystander, took place around 12:30 p.m. The footage, which was posted by News Center Maine, shows officers with weapons drawn running along Cumberland Avenue and placing the suspects under arrest. The arrests appear to have taken place behind Merrill Auditorium.

No bystanders or officers were injured and no shots were fired, Guay said. He said the suspects were not carrying weapons.